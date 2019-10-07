Submitted by Rhonda Barlow
Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is getting ready to honor breast cancer survivors as they model in the American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Fashion Show. The luncheon fundraiser will begin at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $40 and are available at St. Simons Drugs, Lady Outfitters, Antiques Etc. in downtown Brunswick or by calling the ACS office at 912-355-1378 to pay with a credit card.
Pictured are Dr. Diane Bowen, left, and Meghan Johnson.