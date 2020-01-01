Submitted by Laura Young
Dr. Jake J. Porter III of Summit Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery recently launched a shoe drive to collect pairs of new or gently worn shoes. The shoes will be delivered to Soles4Souls, a nonprofit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes around the world. Founded in 2006, the organization has distributed more than 30 million pairs of new and gently worn shoes in 127 countries.
Pictured are Summit Sports Medicine & Orthoapedic Surgery team members Rowena Rumer, Dr. Jake Porter III, Janice O’Neal, Pattie Bunkley and Dana Anderson.