Submitted by Rachael Thompson
Glynn Academy students Philip Albenice and Lucas Hurley recently won the 2019 Dr. William T. Lipscomb’s Grand Prize Scholarship Award at the Regional Science and Engineering Fair at Savannah State University. Their project, “Turning Plastic to Oil” used advanced technology to create oil from plastic grocery bags.
Philip and Lucas were recognized with a $1,000 scholarship check to be shared between the two and their names were placed on the Dr. William T. Lipscomb Science and Engineering Fair trophy. Their teacher and advisor on this project was Ingrid Brown.
Pictured are Philip Albenice, left, and Lucas Hurley presenting their project at the Regional Science and Engineering Fair.