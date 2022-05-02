Submitted by Love Merryman
The Golden Isles Retired Educator Association (GIREA) recently hosted an event to honor a number of teachers and students in the area.
Three high school students were presented with $1,000 scholarships by GIREA member Dawn Hudson. They were Molly McClellan (McIntosh Academy); Cynthia Barrow (Glynn Academy) and Brynn Hebner (Brunswick High School). Each student shared an essay.
In addition, area eighth grade students were chosen as the “most outstanding” for their grade. They also selected their “most influential” teachers to be honored. The students also received $1,000 scholarships.
The winners were Emily Grace Attaway (McIntosh County) and teacher Cindy Jarriel; Emmeline Griffith (Glynn Academy) and teacher Devan Rees; Younique Lewis (Jane Macon) and teacher Elizabeth Foreman; Melissa Bedelean (Needwood Middle) and teacher Robert Cannon; and Giovanna Smiley (Risley Middle) and teacher Coach Robert Hickson.
Pictured are high school winners Molly McClellan, from left, Brynn Hebner and Cynthia Barrow