Submitted by Pat Porto
Approximately 80 students, their teachers and chaperons led by Jimmy Franklin, dean of students at Tallulah Falls School, recently visited the Golden Isles. Members of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club greeted the group. The North Georgia boarding school was founded by a Woman’s Club member. It is still supported by the 150 Woman’s Clubs located in the state. The students spent a week exploring the coast.
Pictured with the students are Lillie Smith, center from left, Penny Smith, Vicky Jefferis, Deb Ault and Pat Porto.