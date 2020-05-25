Submitted by Michelle Hutchins
OREMC has selected local students as 2020 Youth Tour delegates. Typically, they join delegates from Georgia’s 40 other electric membership cooperatives for an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., in June for the Youth Tour Leadership Experience. However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Youth Tour was canceled. In lieu of the trip each of the four students will receive a $2,000 scholarship.
OREMC’s Youth Tour delegates for 2020 from Glynn County are Bryce Morris and Caroline Lokey.
Morris, a Brunswick High School student, is the son of Robert and Saroyi Chandler Morris. He is a member of the Pirates’ football and basketball teams, BETA Club, FCLA and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia. Morris serves on several advisory boards and has participated in many leadership conferences through the Boys and Girls Club and his employment with the Gathering Place. Health care is Morris’ major interest with a goal of becoming a pediatrician or athletic trainer.
Lokey, a Glynn Academy student, is the daughter of John and Shannon Lokey. She is a “volunteen” at Southeast Georgia Health System and also volunteers with day care at Chapel Methodist Church as a Junior League Cotillion Assistant, Pre-Cotillion Assistant and as a local elementary school aid. Lokey participated in Glynn Youth Leadership 2019, is a member of BETA Club, Model UN where she will serve as secretary next year, Speech and Debate clubs. She plans to attend the University of North Georgia, major in international affairs with a minor in Russian and wants to work for the U.S. government.