Submitted by Shirley Douglass

Students from Brunswick High School, Glynn Middle School and St. Francis Xavier were recognized for their outstanding writing skills and views on the importance of voting.

The Brunswick Chapter of the Links, Inc., sponsored the contest through two of their facets. The National Trends and Services Facet in collaboration will the Arts Facet within the Links, invited students in grades eighth and 12th to participate in a “Why Vote” essay contest. The facets sponsored the contest to promote civic engagement in the voter and legislative process among younger voters to educate and enhance their awareness on the importance of voting and being knowledgeable on the relevant issues.

The facets received 71 essays and four finalists were selected. Certificates and gift cards were presented to the first and second place winners. One hundred dollar gift cards were awarded to the first place winners and $50 gift cards were awarded to the second place winners.

The first place winners were Amiah Brower, eigth grader at St. Francis Xavier School; and Michelle Liu, senior at Brunswick High School. The second place winners were Skyler Gleason, eighth grader at Glynn Middle School and Roderick D. Jones, senior at Brunswick High School.

The winners were recently recognized via Zoom facilitated by the Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc.

Pictured on the top row are Michelle Liu, from left, and Roderick D. Jones. On the bottom are Skyler Gleason, from left, and Amiah Brower.

