Submitted by Linda Wright
The local Georgia Retired Teachers chapter awarded three $1,000 scholarships to seniors at Glynn Academy, Brunswick High School and McIntosh County Academy.
The recipients were Alexis Clark of McIntosh Academy; Allie Mason of Glynn Academy; and Shelby Bennett of Brunswick High School.
Alexis has plans to attend Abraham Baldwin College in the fall and major in Agricultural Education. She has been actively involved in FHA for which she served as President, BETA Club, Student Government and the National Honor Society.
Shelby plans to attend Kennesaw State University and major in early childhood education. She has been a junior varsity and varsity cheerleader for four years and a member of Student Council, Beta Club and National Honor Society.
Allie plans to attend college at either Coastal College of Georgia or Georgia Southern University. Her high school activities have centered around Concert Choir, Beta Club, FCCLA and Future Georgia Educators through which she has also been active in her community.