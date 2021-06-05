Submitted by Jennifer Fussell
The Coastal Georgia Foundation recently awarded the Halsey Family Scholarships to three graduating seniors from Camden County High School — Madeline Lee, Catie Fenstermaker and Trish Huynh.
The scholarship was established by Jack and Sandy Halsey to recognize students from Camden County who have demonstrated excellent citizenship and are planning to pursue a bachelor’s degree in either a biological or physical sciences field or pursuing the music or music education field in honor of the significant influence that both science and music have had on both of the Halseys’ lives.
Pictured are Jack Halsey, from left, Sandy Halsey, Trish Huynh, Catie Fenstermaker, Madeline Lee and Paul White, President and CEO of the Coastal Georgia Foundation.