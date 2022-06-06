Submitted by Kaitlyn Cenicola
The Christ Church Frederica (CCF) Episcopal Church Women Scholarship (ECS), a component fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, awards an annual $2,500 scholarship to female, Episcopalian graduating high school seniors or current college students hailing from Glynn or McIntosh counties and pursuing a college degree.
This year, the two 2022 CCF ECW Scholarship recipients are Meriwether “Evie” Akridge and Margaret “Maggie” Jenkins. Both demonstrated leadership, drive, integrity, and citizenship at St. Mark’s Episcopal and CCF, Glynn Academy, their workplaces, and within the community.
Evie and Maggie will be graduating from Glynn Academy among the top 5% of their highly competitive class with 4.4 GPAs.
Evie will be attending the University of Georgia majoring in advertising, with a minor in business or studio art. After graduating from UGA in Athens, Evie plans to head to Atlanta and attend the Miami Ad School for a master’s diploma in copywriting.
Maggie will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill majoring in Public Policy. After graduating from UNC Chapel Hill, Maggie aspires to be in Washington D.C. working for the United Nations or Federal Government.
Pictured on the front row are recipient Evie Akridge, recipient, from left; Maggie Jenkins. On the second row are Evie’s parents Kathleen Akridge and the Rev. Alan Akridge and Maggie’s father Andy Jenkins. On the third row are committee member Peggy Goad and ECW board member Beryl Blatchford. On the back row are CCGF staff Kaitlyn Cenicola, ECW board member Susan Lawhorne, committee members Nancy Zell and Sheri Bowen and CCGF staff Paul White.