Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its first and third student of the month programs for the 2019-2020 school year. Each month, the Exchange Club of Brunswick honors a senior from Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy. The students are chosen by their teachers and counselors. The students received a plaque and a check for $100. Each student was asked to write an essay for the chance for a student from each school to win an $1,000 scholarship.
Some students have the chance to advance to the district level and on the national level for a chance at a $15,000 scholarship.
Pictured on the front row are Glynn Academy students Jad Darazim from left; Sarah Weese; Madison Arnold; and Brunswick High School students Michelle Liu; Denise Peifer; and Minh Nguyen. On the back row are Glynn County Schools superintendent and member Virgil Cole; student of the month chairman Paul McKenzie, and George Barnhill, president.