Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently held the first of three Student of the Month programs. These honor a senior from Brunswick High school and Glynn Academy for the month of August, September and October. Each student was presented with a plaque and check for $100. Students are selected by the school counselors.

All of the students selected then write a essay to be judge and a winner from each school will receive a plaque and a check $1,000 for the student of the year. This years theme was centred on the coronavirus pandemic.

Student from Brunswick High School who were selected were William Hawthorne (August); Nhien An Do (September); and Nicholas Sadowski (October). Glynn Academy’s Students of the Month were Ares Ellis (August); Kailah Partridge (September); and Connor Haggerty (October).

Pictured are Reese Bernard, BHS counselor; Bill Foster, club president; William Hawthorne, Linda Rooks, Nhien An Do, Senetra Haywood, Nicolas Sadowski, Mary Claire Jones, Ares Ellis, Kailah Partridge, Connor Haggerty and Andy Pifer, sec/treasurer.

