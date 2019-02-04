Kennesaw State University recently named students to the president’s list, in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2018 semester. To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
The following area students were recognized for fall 2018:
Martin Hamilton of St. Simons Island
Alayah Myers of St. Marys
Cole Loden of St. Marys
Anne McCranie of Brunswick
Carlee Hutchinson of Brunswick
Garrett Johnson of Brunswick
Hope Storey of Brunswick
Sydney Crowley of Saint Marys
Sophie Gordon of Brunswick
• • •
Ansley Moody of St. Simons Island was recently named to the the LaGrange College Fall Semester VPAA’s List. To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.