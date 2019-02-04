Kennesaw State University recently named students to the president’s list, in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2018 semester. To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

The following area students were recognized for fall 2018:

Martin Hamilton of St. Simons Island

Alayah Myers of St. Marys

Cole Loden of St. Marys

Anne McCranie of Brunswick

Carlee Hutchinson of Brunswick

Garrett Johnson of Brunswick

Hope Storey of Brunswick

Sydney Crowley of Saint Marys

Sophie Gordon of Brunswick

• • •

Ansley Moody of St. Simons Island was recently named to the the LaGrange College Fall Semester VPAA’s List. To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.

