Submitted by Leigh Ann Stroud
Throughout the month of April, the Coastal Georgia Historical Society invites Glynn County fifth and sixth grade students to visit the St. Simons Lighthouse and World War II Home Front Museums free of charge. Complimentary admission will also include up to two adults and any children under 18 within the student’s family group. This free admissions program is generously sponsored by the Jack and Anne Glenn Charitable Foundation.
Each 5th and 6th grader will receive a special souvenir to commemorate their visit. Families will also be given a printed guide featuring fun activities and hidden histories to help them explore the museum.
To receive free admission, students must present a student ID or a teacher’s note. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The last tickets are distributed at 4:30 p.m. The St. Simons Lighthouse Museum is located at 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The World War II Home Front Museum is located at 4201 1st Street, St. Simons Island.