Submitted by Cynthia Bauer
Students at Frederica Academy on St. Simons Island were recently honored by the American Red Cross for contributions to blood drives.
Nurse Nikki Pope, the school’s wellness leader, helped facilitate the blood program. Students earned many awards this year including scholarships, Red Cords and recruitment medals.
• The Red Cord is a humanitarian cord, which honors high school students who donate three times or more during their high school career. Red Cord recipients include: Ali Brown-Winans, Michael Collier, Anna Counts, Jacob Leonard, Josh Manning, Sean Mooney, Graceson Rownd and Whitmarsh Tennant
•The American Red Cross Recruitment Metal is given to individuals who personally invite and track, 10 or more first time donors from invitation to donation. Individuals that earned the recruitment metal are: Michael Collier, Anna Counts, Jacob Leonard, Josh Manning, Graceson Rownd and Whitmash Tennant
• Based upon the success of the blood program in 2022-23, which consisted of three blood drives, three graduating students were recognized with scholarships for their contributions. They were: Anna Counts, Michael Collier and Sean Mooney.