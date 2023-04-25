Submitted by Cynthia Bauer
Lainie Barnes and Eva Stalworth, both students at College of Coastal Georgia, were recently honored with a Red Cross, Red Cord and Recruitment medals. Red Cords are given at the college level to students who host blood drives that collect at least 20 units of blood.
The medals are issued to students that invite and track 10 people to donate blood at the blood drives hosted by CGANS, Coastal Georgia Association of Nursing Students. Both students also received a plaque, highlighting their contributions to gathering 188 units of blood this school year.
Pictured are Barnes, from left, Cynthia Bauer with the American Red Cross, and Stalworth.