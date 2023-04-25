042423_blooddrives
Buy Now

Submitted by Cynthia Bauer

Lainie Barnes and Eva Stalworth, both students at College of Coastal Georgia, were recently honored with a Red Cross, Red Cord and Recruitment medals. Red Cords are given at the college level to students who host blood drives that collect at least 20 units of blood.

The medals are issued to students that invite and track 10 people to donate blood at the blood drives hosted by CGANS, Coastal Georgia Association of Nursing Students. Both students also received a plaque, highlighting their contributions to gathering 188 units of blood this school year.

Pictured are Barnes, from left, Cynthia Bauer with the American Red Cross, and Stalworth.

More from this section

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Every boat in Darien’s annual Blessing of the Fleet Sunday got a blessing from a clergyman Sunday, but they also got a huge welcome from the crowd on the U.S. 17 bridge, the waterfront and the pleasure boats in the Darien River.

St. Simons scouts earn Eagle rank

St. Simons scouts earn Eagle rank

Vince Forgione and Liam Middleton jokingly gave fellow Boy Scouts of America Troop 248 member Kyle Lafferty a hard time for earning his Eagle Scout rank so young – at age 14.