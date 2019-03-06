Submitted by Ron Maulden
The Brunswick Rotary Club honored the February Students of the Month at a recent meeting. The students are selected by the guidance counselors at each school. Their selection is based on grades, student involvement at school and in the community. Each student was introduced by Rotarian Brad Brown. The students gave a short presentation on clubs and organizations they are involved in, their goals and what college they will attend. Brown presented each student with a plaque and a token of appreciation. The students invited their guidance counselors, favorite teachers and parents to the luncheon.
The Brunswick Rotary Club meets at noon on each Thursday.
Pictured are Gabrielle Riddick, Glynn Academy, from left; Will Grimm, Frederica Academy; and Lexie Blake, Brunswick High School.