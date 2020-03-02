Submitted by Claudia Theise
The Golden Isles Music Teachers Association held its local piano auditions and Piano Evaluation Day with Tom Pearsall, PhD, of Georgia Southern University, adjudicator for the event.
Chapter finalists were chosen to advance to the Georgia Music Teachers Association Regional Auditions to be held March 14 at Augusta State College. Each student was required to perform two pieces from memory, including one selection from the Baroque or Classical period, and one from the Romantic or Contemporary period. Theory examinations were also given. Chapter Finalists and Outstanding Performers were presented in an Honors Recital on Feb. 23 at Christ Church Parish House.
Chapter finalists were: Kate McMinn, ninth grade; Mitchell Peck and Patrick Mitchell, both seventh grade, students of Claudia Theise of St. Simons Island; Aaron Dino, eleventh grade, student of Judith Sepp of Kingsland.
Evaluation Day Outstanding Performer Award winners were: Emily Fenstermaker, Kendall McPhatter, Krista McPhatter, Jadelyn Orr, Elisabeth Sepulveda, Isabel Sepulveda, Evan Wills, Genevieve Harlos, Theodore Harlo and Aerika Dino, students of Judith Sepp; Ella McMinn, David Jordan, Julia Jordan and Amelia McGlaughlin, all students of Claudia Theise.
Honorable Mention Awards went to Diasy Wilcox and Giovanni Bagnoli.
Theory awards were given to high scores in each division. Kate McMinn, Mitchell Peck, Aaron Dino, Ella McMinn, Kendall McPhatter, Elisabeth Sepulveda, Evan Wills and Genevieve Harlos.