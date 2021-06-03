060721_kgib
Buy Now

Submitted by Lea King-Badyna

Oglethorpe Point Elementary students Olivia Anderson and Julia Jordan recently raised funds by selling artwork, bracelets and cookies. They donated the proceeds to Keep Golden Isles Beautiful for local “clean, green and beautiful” initiatives. The girls presented the $101.75 earned amount to KGIB at the recent Trash Dash plogging event and then assisted in the litter cleanup effort as well. Pictured are Julia Jordan, from left, Lea King-Badyna, KGIB executive director, and Olivia Anderson.

More from this section

Unified Command responding to oil leaks from shipwreck

Unified Command responding to oil leaks from shipwreck

Oil leaking from within what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray began appearing as early as Monday in the St. Simons Sound and on surrounding shorelines, triggering a response by cleanup crews on land and water, Unified Command said Tuesday.