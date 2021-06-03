Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Oglethorpe Point Elementary students Olivia Anderson and Julia Jordan recently raised funds by selling artwork, bracelets and cookies. They donated the proceeds to Keep Golden Isles Beautiful for local “clean, green and beautiful” initiatives. The girls presented the $101.75 earned amount to KGIB at the recent Trash Dash plogging event and then assisted in the litter cleanup effort as well. Pictured are Julia Jordan, from left, Lea King-Badyna, KGIB executive director, and Olivia Anderson.