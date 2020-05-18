Submitted by William Ligon

Every year, Sen. William Ligon hosts a National Day of Prayer Essay Contest.

This year’s theme was “Explain How the Tradition of the National Day of Prayer Began by Tracing Its Early Beginnings in American History until the Present Day.”

Students also shared their “prayer proclamations,” urging people to seek God during this pandemic.

The first place prize went to Isabel Milner, an 11th grade student at Glynn Academy. She received a $300 check. Mikayla M. Hullihan, a 12th grade student at McIntosh County Academy, won second place and received $200. Kenzington Deal, also a 12th grade student at McIntosh County Academy, placed third and received $100.

“I am pleased to see that even when school is out of session, we have students who are determined to not only use their time and opportunities wisely, but are also eager to embrace challenges like this one to improve their writing and research skills,” Ligon said.

