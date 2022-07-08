070822_luncheon
Buy Now

Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its annual Student of the Year scholarship Award luncheon. The Student of the Year is chosen from the student of the month honorees from Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School. Each student received a check and a plaque. The recipients were Nicholas Sadowski of Brunswick High School and Christine Lopez-Iturbide of Glynn Academy.

Pictured are Scott Spence,Ph.D., from left, Mary Claire Jones, Christian Lopez-Iturbide, Nicholas Sadowski, Reese Barnard, Senetra Haywood and Bill Foster, Exchange Club of Brunswick president.

More from this section

St. Simons Lighthouse undergoes cleaning

St. Simons Lighthouse undergoes cleaning

The lighthouse on St. Simons Island has undergone significant cleaning this week. Razorback LLC pressure washed the exterior on Tuesday, and crew members said the full process would take about three days.  The lighthouse, built in 1872, will soon celebrate its 150th birthday.