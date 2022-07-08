Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its annual Student of the Year scholarship Award luncheon. The Student of the Year is chosen from the student of the month honorees from Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School. Each student received a check and a plaque. The recipients were Nicholas Sadowski of Brunswick High School and Christine Lopez-Iturbide of Glynn Academy.
Pictured are Scott Spence,Ph.D., from left, Mary Claire Jones, Christian Lopez-Iturbide, Nicholas Sadowski, Reese Barnard, Senetra Haywood and Bill Foster, Exchange Club of Brunswick president.