Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s annual Bring One for the Chipper Christmas tree recycling campaign is kicking off.
The Home Depot in Brunswick recently awarded five local members of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia with live Christmas trees of their very own. To promote the chipper effort, the students participated in an art contest to design their ultimate Christmas tree. The winning artists also received certificates and KGIB goodie bags. In last year’s Chipper effort, 1,777 Christmas trees were recycled in Glynn County, becoming mulch or biofuel.
Pictured are Juliana Rivers, from left, Jada Armstrong, Alivia Friendly, Aviel Paredes, Melody of The Home Depot, and Hayes Harper.