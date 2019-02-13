Submitted by Peter Dillon
Sarah Sarzier, a student at Frederica Academy, recently won the statewide Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution annual George S. & Stella M. Knight Essay Contest. Marshes of Glynn chapter president Phil Callicutt and Americanism Committee Chairman Jimmy Boatright presented her with the first place award and a check for $550. Her essay will next be entered into national competition with the winner being announced at the Sons of the American Revolution Annual Congress to be held this upcoming July in California. Pictured are Jimmy Boatright, from left, Sarah Sarzier and Phil Callicutt.