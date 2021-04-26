Submitted by Cynthia Cooper

The Brunswick Chapter of the Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently awarded its Good Citizen’s Award. The DAR Good Citizen’s Award is given annually to high school seniors who meet the qualities of good citizenship including dependability, service and patriotism. Clara Hankins, daughter of Ashley Winkler and Daniel Hankins, is a student at Glynn Academy.

Clara is Book Club president and a member of Beta Club, the Environmental Science Club and the French Club. She plays in the school’s orchestra and is an A/B honor roll student. Clara participates in collecting food for a local food bank. She participates in beach and marsh cleanups, works with the Sea Island Turtle Project and with the humane society. She plans to travel and attend college seeking a degree in English and a minor in film. Clara is pictured with Beth Keaton Good Citizen’s chair.

More from this section

Pampering the women in your life

Pampering the women in your life

Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is home to a beautiful medical spa that has the relaxing environment of a day spa, but professional-grade treatments that generate results for younger, brighter skin. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you will want to put Golden Isles Center f…

+2
Salvors complete grueling cut on shipwreck's engine section

Salvors complete grueling cut on shipwreck's engine section

The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its last cycle of the cutting chain on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray at around 6 a.m. Saturday, marking the end of a nearly three-month effort to separate the dense chunk of steel in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.

Salvors complete grueling cut on shipwreck's engine section

Salvors complete grueling cut on shipwreck's engine section

The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its last cycle of the cutting chain on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray at around 6 a.m. Saturday, marking the end of a nearly three-month effort to separate this dense chunk of steel in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.