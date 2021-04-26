Submitted by Cynthia Cooper
The Brunswick Chapter of the Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently awarded its Good Citizen’s Award. The DAR Good Citizen’s Award is given annually to high school seniors who meet the qualities of good citizenship including dependability, service and patriotism. Clara Hankins, daughter of Ashley Winkler and Daniel Hankins, is a student at Glynn Academy.
Clara is Book Club president and a member of Beta Club, the Environmental Science Club and the French Club. She plays in the school’s orchestra and is an A/B honor roll student. Clara participates in collecting food for a local food bank. She participates in beach and marsh cleanups, works with the Sea Island Turtle Project and with the humane society. She plans to travel and attend college seeking a degree in English and a minor in film. Clara is pictured with Beth Keaton Good Citizen’s chair.