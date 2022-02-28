Submitted by Kathleen Otto
The Fort Frederica Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently sponsored the annual American History Essay Contest in several local schools. Students in grades 5th to 8th competed by submitting essays that focused on the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Upper class students submitted essays about an important Patriot in the American Revolution.
The Fort Frederica Chapter announced Marigona Lau from St. Simons Christian School won the District Award. She will go on to compete at the state level and if she wins, she will continue to the National Level.
Pictured are Marigona Lau, of St. Simons Christian School, left, and Melinda Bruley White, American history committee chair.