Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators sponsor student teacher through a scholarship each year.
Scholarships are considered during the spring semester each year.
The recipient must be student teaching during the semester they submit their application.
This year Taylor Strahle was the scholarship recipient.
Michelle Riner, Tau president, left, presented a scholarship check of $250 to Taylor Strahle to be used in her performance as a student teacher.