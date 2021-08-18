081621_jacob
Submitted by JoAnn Davis

The 2021 $500 Pipkin/Davis Award was recently given to Jacob Bosarge.

The award is offered to the strings student who, during his or her high school career, has best promoted classical music in schools, in the community and, in Jacob’s case, internationally.

The award is funded by Ted and JoAnn Davis, long-time classical music supporters. It is named in honor of former orchestra teacher Mary Pipkin who retired several years ago after more than 24 years of musical service in Glynn County Schools.

Bosarge, pictured, will be a freshman at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville this fall.

