Submitted by Clint Houchins
Glynn Academy Senior Isabelle Zantow recently qualified for the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) State Rifle Finals. She qualified for finals by shooting a 292 out of a possible 300 earlier this season.
During the season, Isabelle Zantow led the team to an 8 to 5 record. They made it to the GHSA State semifinals, as well as the Marine Corps JROTC Nationals which took place in February in Phoenix, Ariz. Isabelle wrapped up her senior year with an overall 285.5 average in all rifle competitions. Isabelle is pictured.