Submitted by Nikkovia Sweet
Local high school senior Mckenzie Stabile of Brunswick recently participated in LaGrange College’s Presidential Scholar Weekend competition and earned thousands of dollars in scholarship awards.
At the competition, students were judged on their performance in group discussions, written essays and individual interviews. Students offered scholarships can utilize the awards in the fall of 2020, and the scholarships are renewable for the following three years.
LaGrange College President Dan McAlexander, left, is pictured with Mckenzie Stabile.