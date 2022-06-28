This summer, Berlyn Richardson from Brunswick will join elementary school students from across the state to take part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM. The event takes place at Agnes Scott College in Atlanta, Georgia. NYLF enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Richardson was nominated to attend the program by one of her teachers at Satilla Marsh Elementary for displaying strong leadership skills, being a good citizen and for her excellent academic achievement.