Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently honored a senior in the U.S Marine Corps JROTC with a $1,000 scholarship. This years scholarship honoree is Julian Rosario of Glynn Academy. Julian is pictured.
The Brunswick Police Department is investigating a midday drive-by shooting in the 2600 block of Johnston Street.
One of Glynn County’s freshman legislators has been named to a committee that will study the feasibility of allowing high school students to begin working toward careers earlier.
A tent at the corner of G and Gordon streets is still providing shelter to the homeless despite attempts by the city of Brunswick to get it taken down.
A camp focused on water safety and swimming education for individuals with special needs will return to the Golden Isles next week and provide a learning experience tailored to the population it serves.
If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.
The inflation in food prices that has hit the pocketbooks of households around the country has taken its toll on a local food distribution outfit.