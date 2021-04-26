Submitted by Cynthia Cooper
The Brunswick Chapter of the Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently awarded its Good Citizen’s Award.
The DAR Good Citizen’s Award is given annually to high school seniors who meet the qualities of good citizenship including dependability, service and patriotism. Christo Hickey (daughter of Heather and Greg Hickey) is a student at Brunswick High School. Christo is a member of the marching band and the district marching band. She has received the Governor’s Honors in social studies and science. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. Christo helps stock the food pantry for the Veteran’s Administration Clinic by working through the Elks Lodge. She is on the United Community Bank Junior Board of Directors and works two part-time jobs. Christo plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in cyber security. Christo is pictured with and Beth Keaton, Good Citizen’s chair.