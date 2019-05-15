Submitted by Kevin Austin
Student leader Damaria Gurley of Brunswick High School won the annual Young Democrat Scholarship award given by the Glynn County Democratic Committee.
Damaria, who is a senior with a 3.56 GPA, won the $500 award with her essay about engaging in the political process through two clubs in which she is a member.
Earlier this year she was named the Youth of the Year by the state Boys & Girls Club. She is the first member of Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia to win the top award in Georgia.
She will attend Fort Valley State University in the fall on an academic scholarship.
Pictured are Damaria Gurley, left, and Julie Jordan, chair of the Glynn County Democratic Committee.