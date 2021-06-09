Submitted by Laura Young
Roy Boyd III, recently donated $6,667 from his “Drive for Life” fundraiser proceeds to the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation in support of the Cancer Care Center.
The primary donation option, titled “the Performance Gift,” was based on the top four Frederica Academy golfers’ final scores at the end of school’s golf season.
Boyd described the process of calculating pledges: $1 per par, $5 per birdie, $10 per eagle, $20 per albatross, and $100 per hole-in-one. Winning the regional championship was $50, and winning the state championship would equal $100. The Frederica Academy Knights Golf Team went on to earn the title of region champions and finished second at the state championship.
Over the course of the season, the Knights made more than 600 pars, close to 200 birdies, seven eagles and a hole-in-one. Pictured are Stephanie Sinopoli, director of the cancer care centers, from left; Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System; Roy; Krista Robitz, director of development; Tom Willis, head golf coach at Frederica Academy.