Submitted by Shirley Douglass
Brunswick High School senior Michae’la Harper was awarded two scholarships from the Brunswick Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. She received both the LIFE scholarship and the Links’ scholarship. Harper will continue her education at Valdosta State University,
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links, Incorporated strives to encourage minority students and students in underserved or rural communities to enroll and graduate from an accredited college, university, or post-secondary school. The Links International Foreign Affairs and Business Empowerment (LIFE) program for youth exposes minority high school students to career possibilities in foreign affairs and international business.
This year, eight scholarships totaling $3,600 were awarded to local seniors.
Pictured are Michae’la Harper, from left, and Oatanisha Dawson.