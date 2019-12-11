Submitted by Tiffany King
College of Coastal Georgia celebrated two of its students and the life and legacy of alumnus Emory Dawson at a special reception held recently on the Brunswick campus.
The annual event announces the year’s recipients of the Emory Dawson Scholarship awarded by Elks Lodge 691 of Brunswick.
The scholarship is awarded each year to two students with disabilities at the college who have demonstrated strong academic performance. Sutton Rollins, a sophomore, and Jonathon Widener, a senior, were selected this year. Each was awarded $1,000 to help continue their education at Coastal Georgia. The students were honored in front of family and friends, Elk Lodge members, faculty and staff of the College inside the Huie-Wilcox Gallery in the Hargett building.
Widener is earning an associate’s degree in nursing and is set to graduate in May 2020. He received the Excellence in Service Learning Outstanding Student Award this spring, and works on campus as a tutor for the Academic Tutoring and Instruction Center (ATTIC), where he enjoys helping other students succeed. Widener plans to work in psychiatric nursing and enroll in a psychiatric nurse practitioner program, with the goal of doing clinical research. He wants to support and provide healthcare for high risk, vulnerable populations.
Pictured are Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Greg Hickey, from left, Jonathon Widener and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Johnny Evans.