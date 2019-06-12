Submitted by Gary Huff
Jordan McClinton, a 2019 Glynn Academy graduate, was awarded the $1,000 Dave Smith scholarship by the Golden Isles Georgia Tech Network. Jordan will be attending Georgia Tech in the fall.
He was the 2019 senior class president and senior captain of the varsity baseball team at Glynn Academy. The scholarship was presented by Ben Turnipseed, a recent inductee into the Georgia Tech Engineering Hall of Fame and chairman of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water & Sewer Commission.
Pictured with Jordan are his parents, Vickie and Domenic McClinton and Ben Turnipseed.