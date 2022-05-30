053022_DAMES
Submitted by Bren Schilling

The St. Simons Island Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century recently awarded Grace Sanders, a Brunswick High School senior, the State Colonial Dames of the XVII Century State Educational Scholarship Award. Sanders attended the Annual Georgia Colonial Dames Conference held at the Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville with her parents, Arthur and Jodi Sanders, and her brother to receive the scholarship award of $1,000.

Pictured are Amelia Pelton, state president, from left, Sanders, and Bren Schilling, chapter president.

