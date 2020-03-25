Submitted by Laura Young
The ninth annual Student Athletic Trainer Camp is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 9 to 11 at the Brunswick High School Gymnasium and Athletic Facilities, 3885 Altama Avenue. Space is limited; registration and payment are due by May 30. The cost for the three-day camp is $85 and includes camp materials, lab supplies, T-shirt, CPR certification card, lunch and snacks. A $6.81 service charge is added when registering online.
For more information or a registration form, contact Chantal Pierre, ATC, at 561-632-1462 or cpierre@sghs.org or visit sghs.org/sportsmedicine. You can also register online at https://2020-camp.eventbrite.com.