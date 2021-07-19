Submitted by Leigh Ann Stroud
Storytellers will be at the World War II Home Front Museum, 4201 1st St., St. Simons Island, to share their memories of serving abroad and on the home front during World War II. Volunteers will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on select Tuesdays. Visitors will hear personal accounts of the war years, including working on liberty ships, serving stateside in Navy hospitals and scrapping for the war effort.
For more information and storytelling dates, call 912-634-7098 or visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org.orgworld-war-ii-museum/