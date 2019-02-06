Submitted by Brittany Tate
Altama Elementary fifth grade students were recently given a glimpse of what they could participate in when they reach high school. The Brunswick High School African Studies class demonstrated the cultural custom of step dance to tell the story of the West African people’s journey throughout history. Coach Aundra Vaughn, teacher of the class, emphasized that the class is an academic class for which students receive a grade. Throughout elementary school, students study U.S. History including the role of slavery, and enrollment in the high school class gives students an opportunity to expand their knowledge.
Pictured are the BHS students during the demonstration.