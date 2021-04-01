The Savannah Presbyterian’s Racial Justice Ministry Team will host an outdoor Stations of the Cross experience from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. The multi-sensory event was created by A Sanctified Art and the Rev. Denise Anderson, PC (USA), and honors the ancient story of Jesus’ death and its continuing relevance. Fourteen scenes from the Good Friday passion accounts of Jesus will be included. All are invited to participate in the in-person experience; please plan to spend at least 45 minutes on site. Masks & social distancing required; groups and children over the age of 14 are welcome. For more information, contact the Rev. Jamil El-Shair, Altama Presbyterian, 404-839.6241 or via email at elshairj@gmail.com.
Stations of the Cross experience planned for Friday
- Submitted by
Elaine Griffin
-
-
- Comments
More from this section
The Bike Walk Golden Isles organization is moving forward with its plans to advocate for better biking and pedestrian trails and other infrastructure throughout Glynn County.
The recent failure of SPLOST 2021 will leave Jekyll Island Authority searching for other ways to fund planned renovations at the Clam Creek fishing pier and on bike paths around the island.
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Submarine Museum opened 25 years ago, but the idea for a repository of artifacts from the Navy’s silent service began years earlier.
The weather could hardly have been better on East Beach Tuesday as four members of the Islands Planning Commission conducted a site visit and evaluation of a proposal to extend the wooden walkway at Coast Cottages over the dunes by as much as 500 feet or more.
It was a horrific scenario based on a split second of awful timing, and it was, fortunately, only a drill.
- School district hosts vaccine clinics for all staff
- Health system offering vaccine clinics, criteria for eligibility expand today
- Links president appointed to state health equity council
- Courts set to resume jury trials
- Lifting of COVID restrictions in other states has commissioners reconsidering alcohol delivery
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Two killed in crash on U.S. 17
- Local convenience store sells $2.5 million lottery ticket
- Police: woman kept going straight into oncoming traffic, killing 2
- Wildfire blazing in heavily wooded area near Altama Plantation
- State patrol: Driver was DUI in crash with injuries
- County asks residents for help in Glynn Haven park fundraiser
- Police: Passersby shoot, wound dog on neighborhood street
- Inaugural pickleball tournament held in Kings Park
- City, county to discuss Bay Street corridor development
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pushes back against dredging plan criticism
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.