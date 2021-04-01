The Savannah Presbyterian’s Racial Justice Ministry Team will host an outdoor Stations of the Cross experience from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. The multi-sensory event was created by A Sanctified Art and the Rev. Denise Anderson, PC (USA), and honors the ancient story of Jesus’ death and its continuing relevance. Fourteen scenes from the Good Friday passion accounts of Jesus will be included. All are invited to participate in the in-person experience; please plan to spend at least 45 minutes on site. Masks & social distancing required; groups and children over the age of 14 are welcome. For more information, contact the Rev. Jamil El-Shair, Altama Presbyterian, 404-839.6241 or via email at elshairj@gmail.com.

IPC investigates beach crossover proposal

The weather could hardly have been better on East Beach Tuesday as four members of the Islands Planning Commission conducted a site visit and evaluation of a proposal to extend the wooden walkway at Coast Cottages over the dunes by as much as 500 feet or more.