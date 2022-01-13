121321_StateFarm-FW
Submitted by Sharon Proudfoot

Local State Farm agents recently presented two organizations, Faithful Love and FaithWorks, with $1,500 in donations to support their missions.

Both organizations were among the 2,000 applicants to apply for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program in August and quickly made it to the top 200 finalists. The top 40 finalists were chosen through a public vote system to receive $25,000 grants. Over 3 million votes were cast, but neither organization made it to the top 40.

However, the local State Farm agents recognize that both organizations are outstanding contributors to the community and wanted to do something to recognize them. They were FaithWorks. Pictured are State Farm agent Douglas Phelps, from left; FaithWorks minister of operations Jenna Kennedy; Sherry Schmitt representing agent; Bill Hardison, Judy Phillips representing agent Butch Paxton, Kristi Mason representing agent Don Mason, and agent Maggie Dutton.

