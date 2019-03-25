Submitted by Laura Young
Starlight Children’s Foundation recently donated a portable Nintendo Wii U entertainment system to Southeast Georgia Health System for its pediatric patients. The children can now enjoy playing games while they are receiving treatment.
The Starlight Children’s Foundation’s goal is to offer a source of smiles, laughter and much needed normalcy for children and families facing difficult medical challenges.
Pictured is Anna Fowler, M.S., CCLS, child life specialist at the Southeast Georgia Health System and the donated entertainment system.