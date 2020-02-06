Submitted by Pat Porto
The 2020 local STAR student and teacher finalists were recently announced. Those include Denise Marie Peifer (Brunswick High; teacher, John Hall); Josephine Leavy (Frederica Academy; teacher, Nicole Walbridge) and Michael Mitchell (Glynn Academy; teacher Heath Horton). The names were recently announced by Kathleen Orians Dawson, president of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club, the local STAR program sponsor. Each winning student earned the recognition for academic achievement and performance on the SAT and each selected their STAR Teacher.
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program is sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will host a luncheon for the finalists on Feb. 18 at the Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Brunswick. All winners, their parents and STAR teachers will be guests. The winner will announced and will advance to the State Banquet in Atlanta.