Submitted by Patricia Porto
The 2020 local STAR student and teacher finalists were Denise Marie Peifer (Brunswick High; teacher, John Hall); Josephine Leavy (Frederica Academy; teacher, Nicole Walbridge) and Michael Mitchell (Glynn Academy; teacher Heath Horton).
Michael Mitchell of Glynn Academy was recently announced as the STAR Glynn County winner at a luncheon at Heritage Golf Club. He will compete at the District 11 level.
Michael will be entering Notre Dame. Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, as well as Principal Matthew Blackstone of Glynn Academy and the guidance counselors of each school also attended the event.
Pictured are Nicole Walbridge, Frederica Academy STAR teacher, from left; Josie Leavy, Frederica Academy STAR student; Michael Mitchell, Glynn Academy STAR student and winner; Heath Horton, Glynn Academy STAR teacher; Denise Peifer, Brunswick High School STAR student; and John Hall, Brunswick High School STAR teacher.