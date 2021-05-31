Submitted by Ron Maulden
STAR Foundation executive director Kyajuana Gilbert recently spoke to the Brunswick Rotary Club. Gilbert has been leading the STAR Foundation since September 2018. She said she has a passion for assisting others in accomplishing their educational and personal goals.
The STAR Foundation strives to offer its students hope, growth and belief in their ability to change their lives.
Brunswick Rotary meets at noon every Thursday at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Brunswick Rotary Thomas Zachry, left, and Kyajuana Gilbert, executive director of STAR.