Submitted by Lee Owen
Ten students recently completed a six-week STAR Employment Readiness Program in Brunswick.
The STAR Foundation of Coastal Georgia offers quarterly classes for adults, as well as select course work for local teens and young adults who wish to learn applicable skills that will set them on a path to personal and professional success. Graduates shared testimonies of how the program impacted their lives. Michelle Johnston, PhD., College of Coastal Georgia president, conferred the certificates. The spring 2019 graduates are Gary Allen, Rachel Fisher, Malik Groover, Beverly Jones, John McCray, Paula Murphy, Porsche’ Sanford, Sandra Skipper, Timia Wigfall and Johnnie Wilson. For more information, call 912-554-0540.
Pictured are Kyajuana Gilbert, executive director, from left; Timia Wigfall, Malik Groover, Porsche’ Sanford, Sandra Skipper, John McCray, Beverly Jones, Paula Murphy, Gary Allen, Rachel Fisher, and Nickol Shepherd, instructor. Johnnie Wilson is not pictured.