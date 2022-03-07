Submitted by Janice Lamattina
Rotarian, past-president and past-district governor Clyde Taylor was recently recognized by St. Simons Rotary as a major donor to the Rotary Foundation.
The recognition honors those who have made a cumulative $10,000 donation to the Foundation. District foundation chair, Hamsa Thota, presented Taylor with a crystal recognition piece; his daughter, Martha Taylor Greenway, pinned him with a diamond pin awarded by the foundation.
Pictured are Chip Lewis, club foundation chair, from left; Hamsa Thota, district foundation chair; Clyde Taylor; Martha Taylor Greenway; and Joe Leek, club president.