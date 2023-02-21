Submitted by Pamela Hilton
St. Simons Rotary president-elect Janice Lamattina gave a presentation on her recent travels to the Republic of Benin in West Africa, exporter of palm oil, cotton and home of the Voodoo religion. Lamattina is pictured.
The balloons and notes of love adorning mailboxes in the East Beach neighborhood on Valentine’s Day weren’t grand gestures of romance. They were an outpouring of thanks from the neighborhood residents to a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service who took action one morning a few weeks ag…
Local theater lovers are invited to travel into the woods with the Glynn Academy Players in their upcoming production, which is open to the community.
Brunswick High School’s Marching Pirates are headed to the nation’s capitol to perform in next year’s National Cherry Blossom Parade.
Today’s Brunswick Backyard BBQ at Mary Ross Park is the first ever such competition for the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority.